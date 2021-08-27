UrduPoint.com

Work In Progress Speedily On City's Mega Projects: Chief Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 08:18 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said that the work was in progress speedily on mega projects worth billions of rupees which would provide facilities to the citizens of the provincial metropolis.

In a statement, the chief minister termed Lahore as the heartland of Pakistan and vowed to further beautify it. The mega projects would be completed in time keeping in view the city needs and providing facilities to the citizens.

However, there would be no compromise on the standard of construction work and monitoring of the pace of progress was being done, concluded the CM.

