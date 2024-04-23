Work in progress to expand communication system in Balochistan region

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The provincial government is utilizing all available resources to expand communication system across the

Balochistan region.

This was stated by Provincial Minister of Communication and Works Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa while addressing meeting held here.

The development projects in the province is the first priority of the government and the role of the Department of Communications and Works is like a backbone in the development and prosperity of the province, he added.

Secretary Communications and Works Qamber Dashti briefed the minister about the development projects being executed in different parts of Balochistan.

On this occasion, Additional Secretary Amir Hamza Zehri, Chief Engineer Design Dr Sajjad Baloch, Zonal Chief Engineer Officers and senior officials of the department were also present.

The Secretary Communications and Works while giving briefing to the minister, shared the detail information regarding the progress of all ongoing development projects in the provincial areas.

He said that due to slow funding, the projects could not be completed on time.

He further informed that a review on the progress of all ongoing development projects in the province is being made under the chairmanship of the secretary, communications and works.

The secretary would issue further orders for timely completion of development projects after reviewing issues being faced in completion of works.

Minister of Communications and Works Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa said that transparency in all projects was the first priority of the government. He said that strong infrastructure is vital for development and progress of Balochistan.

The provincial minister while giving instructions said that selection of best team would be ensured to speed up the completion of all ongoing development projects. He said that any kind of negligence regarding development and prosperity of the province would not be tolerated. Mir Saleem Ahmad Khosa also instructed the concerned departments regarding the standards on development projects. He said that a monitoring team would be constituted in completion of development projects.