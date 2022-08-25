Work in progress to remove rubble on national highway near Fort Munro

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :The work was in progress to remove rubble on the national highway connecting Punjab and Balochistan near Fort Munro by heavy machinery to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

The blocked road would be restored for traffic soon as immense land-sliding happened due to severe rainy spell that paralyzed the normal life.

"The blockade had made the queue of heavy and light traffic on both side of the highway expands over 9 to 10 kilometers. On Wednesday, one side of the road was restored temporarily with the help of machinery by National Highway Authority and Border Military Police.

The new rainy spell caused land sliding again at the Gardu, near Rakhi Gaj," said an official while talking to ptv.

"The blocked road caused immense trouble not only for the road users but also for local people. Hundreds of the travelers got stuck in Fort Munro while supply of fruits and vegetables remained suspended", he added.

He expressed his resentment on the wastage of fruits and vegetables worth million of rupees due to road blockage and no access to the markets.