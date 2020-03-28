UrduPoint.com
Work In Railways Factories, Offices Continues Under Precautionary Measures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 08:58 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways' all divisional offices and carriage factories are working as per the given schedule during the suspension of train operation across the country.

According to the PR spokesperson on Saturday, 40 goods and freight trains are running across the country despite the suspension of passenger train service.

Strict precautionary measures have been opted to protect the workers from coronavirus in the carriage factories.

Pakistan Railways factories have reduced 50 per cent of their staff by implementing on the formula of social distance.

All factory employees have been exempted from biometric attendance while gloves and masks have been given to them.

Anti germs and anti-virus spray has been regularly applied in the factories whereas awareness campaign was also operated in the factories.

The PR administration has also made arrangements of hand wash and sanitizers for the workers.

