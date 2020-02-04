UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Work Of 19 Dams To Be Completed Soon

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 08:01 PM

Work of 19 dams to be completed soon

Project Director Dams of Balochistan Shuaib Ahmed Tareen on Tuesday said construction of 19 dams were being continued with cast of Rs, 5 billion in 16 district of province which work would be completed soon with standards under federal government budget

He said that 24 dams were to be constructed under federal budget in Balochistan, out of which 5 dams have been sent for changing of design and work was underway on 19 dams in respective district of Balochistan, said press release issued here.

He said the work of these dams has schedule of completion for 3 years in province, saying efforts were underway to complete works of dams soon for interest of province.

"About 300 small dams are also being constructed in Qilla Abdullah district which will help raise water ground levels in the district", he said and added each and every steps were being taken to improve ground level of water for reducing crisis of water from province.

