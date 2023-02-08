UrduPoint.com

Work Of Flood Affected Schools Should Be Completed Soon: DC Quetta

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2023 | 11:47 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Quetta Shahak Baloch on Wednesday said that the construction and repair work of the schools affected by rains and floods should be completed as soon as possible.

He said this while chairing a meeting of District Education to review the construction of schools damaged in flood.

The meeting was attended by District Education Officer Quetta, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Quetta Ms. Sana Majbeen, Additional Commissioner General Quetta Khalil Murad, Assistant Commissioner City Quetta Ata Al-Nim, Assistant Commissioner Kuchlak Waqar Kakar besides all DOEs, DDIOS male and Female, Coordinator RTCM Quetta, Manager UNICEF CSP Quetta and other field officers of Education Department.

In the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Quetta Shahak Baloch reviewed the reports of the education department and all the field officers and various issues were discussed including the improvement of education, the construction and repair of the affected schools and the action against the occupation mafia.

It was decided in the meeting that the construction and repair work of the schools of Quetta which have been damaged due to floods and rains should be completed as soon as possible.

While briefing the meeting, it was said that 272 schools of Quetta have been damaged due to floods and rains, including most of the schools in Hanna Urak, Kachlak and Mian Ghandi.

The construction and repair work in these schools is going on fast while 32 schools have been encroached against which the management should take action.

In the meeting, the field officers were urged to make periodic visits to solve the problems of the educational institutions and teachers' attendance can be ensured, in this regard, the field officers should also send a report to the District Education Officer.

While speaking, Deputy Commissioner Quetta Shahak Baloch said that the construction and repair work of the schools affected by rains and floods should be completed as soon as possible and action should be taken against the encroachment mafia,He said that the delivery of books should also be completed in government schools before the start of the new academic year.

