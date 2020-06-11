Work of Peshawar Northern Bypass continues at slow pace

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Package-II of Peshawar Northern Bypass supposed to be completed by end of last year has achieved only 15 per cent physical progress so far due to multiple reasons including lack of funds availability and delay in land acquisition and shifting of allied utilities.

An official of NHA informed APP on Thursday, that work on 11.9 km Package-II coasting Rs 4405 million had started in September 2015.

Peshawar Northern Bypass project was being constructed in three phases and its Package-I has been completed while its packages-II and III were currently under progress.

Aiming to reduce traffic congestion in the city of Peshawar, Northern Bypass, dual carriageway, facilitating commute for trucks, trailers, and heavy vehicles shipping containers to and from the southern side of Pakistan is being constructed, he said. He said that both sides of the carriageway feature two lanes for traffic and one emergency lane.

The bypass would connect Indus Highway, Jamrud area of Khyber Agency, and Mohmand Agency to Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway, the official said.

The bypass would also make it easier for traffic to transit towards Afghanistan via Peshawar Ring Road. The Primary purpose behind developing the Northern Bypass was to reduce the load of heavy traffic and congestion in the city and also to provide a smooth trade route to Afghanistan, the NHA official said.

He said that Section-I of the bypass from N-5 to Charsadda Road was opened for traffic in 2015. The 7.6-km section features a flyover on Dilazak Road and a bridge over Budhni Nullah. He said that Section-II starts from Charsadda Road and will end on Warsak Road when completed.

Section-III, on the other hand, is about 13 km long and will start from Warsak Road, ending at N-5. He said that Section-III will feature interchanges on Nasir Bagh Road and N-5 along with flyovers on Sufaid Sang Road and Palosai Road.

