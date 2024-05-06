Work of street lights installation on roads underway:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) As per orders of Commissioner Ajmal Bhatti, the work of installing street lights on

various roads and markets of the city is going on.

According to a spokesman for the district administration, street lights were being installed on

all major roads which would not only facilitate people during the night but also would help in

the eradication of crime.

He said preparations were also being made to install uniform footpaths in all markets

and to install iron rods in front of shops.