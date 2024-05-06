Work Of Street Lights Installation On Roads Underway:
Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) As per orders of Commissioner Ajmal Bhatti, the work of installing street lights on
various roads and markets of the city is going on.
According to a spokesman for the district administration, street lights were being installed on
all major roads which would not only facilitate people during the night but also would help in
the eradication of crime.
He said preparations were also being made to install uniform footpaths in all markets
and to install iron rods in front of shops.
