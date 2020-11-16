UrduPoint.com
Work Of Winder Dam Project At Cost Rs 13 Billion To Be Launched: Director Nasar

Project Director Winder Dam Nasar Majeed on Monday said the construction work of Winder Dam project would be started soon with the cost of Rs.13 billion in Lasbela district

Talking to APP Nasar said that the Dam will have 54,000 acre feet water storage and10,000 acres of land will be irrigated in the area, saying that agriculture and livestock would be progressed in the area after completion of the dam.

He said with the positive efforts of the Federal and provincial governments project was approved on March 16, 2020 which was previously pending since 2009 due to lack of funds.

He said the project would be completed in 4 years, saying that completion of the dam would be increased ground level water and reduce shortage of the water in the area.

"About 54,000 acre feet of water storage capacity will be created and more than 10,000 acres of land will be irrigated from the conclusion of the Winder Dam", he said.

Nasar Majeed said water supply to the lands from the dam through canal could also be ensured.

He said that Rs1.1 billion would be saved in the construction of the project keeping in view the austerity measures of the central government.

In response to a question, Nasar Majeed said that 9 companies had taken part in the tender while consultation was underway to give project of dam to standard company in order to ensure timely completion of it with standard.

He described that the Winder Dam would be constructed on Winder River in Lasbela district of Balochistan despite it could also generate 03 megawatts of electricity, saying that the Dam would be built at a cost of Rs over 15 billion.

