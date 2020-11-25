UrduPoint.com
Work On 100 Kilometers Road Projects In Peshawar Soon: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 10:40 PM

Work on 100 kilometers road projects in Peshawar soon: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Ishtiaq Ormar here on Wednesday said the government is paying full attention to revive the traditional beauty of the provincial capital and for the purpose the work on 100-kilometer long roads would soon be started

Inaugurating a grid station at Dalazak road here, he said that these road projects include in Chamkani, Tarnab, Ormar Payan, Mian Gujar and Hindki Daman areas, adding that Rs 501.94 million would incur on these projects that would be completed by June 2022.

He said that the PTI government was committed to providing all basic necessities including education, health, roads and others to masses at their doorstep.

Roads play an imperative role in the development of any economy, he noted.

The Minister directed the officials concerned to maintain green belts on both sides of roads, install solar lights and extend bridges within the city.

On the occasion MNA Arbab Amir Ayub expressed that resolve that all the development schemes of public welfare would be completed and he would monitor the quality of work by himself.

