Work on $10m urban flooding project underway in Multan city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) In a significant development for the City of Saints, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) commenced practical work on a $10 million mega urban flooding project, funded by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) as a grant-in-aid.

A delegation comprising consultants and experts from KOICA met WASA Managing Director Khalid Raza Khan at the agency’s head office. During the meeting, the delegation presented a progress report regarding ongoing survey work for master plan and underground water storage tanks.

Under the agreement between WASA Multan and KOICA, a comprehensive master plan will be developed to protect the city from urban flooding. The project also included the construction of underground water storage tanks in low-lying areas to provide swift drainage during heavy rains. Additionally, the initiative will enhance the capacity of WASA staff through targeted training programs.

One of the key components of the project involved the planned construction of an underground water storage tank at the disposal station in the Kiri Jamandan area.

The development is expected to provide major relief to densely populated areas such as walled City, Shaheen Market, Circular Road, Khooni Burj, Shah Khurram, and Delhi Gate during the monsoon season.

Speaking on the occasion, WASA MD Khalid Raza Khan stated that the completion of the mega project will significantly reduce the risks associated with urban flooding in Multan. "This project is not only a milestone for the city but will also strengthen WASA’s operational capacity," he added.

He further informed that the upgradation of the Chungi No. 9 sisposal station and the installation of a new force main pipeline were in the final stages, and once completed, will further enhance public service delivery.

Earlier, Project Coordinator and Deputy Director Planning & Design, Muhammad Nadeem, briefed the delegation, highlighting the severe urban flooding faced by the city during the 2024 monsoon season. He noted that on August 27,2024 , Multan received 172 mm of rainfall, with a record total of 235 mm over two days — the highest since 1976.