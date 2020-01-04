Work On 12 Roads With Rs 2bln In Progress In Taunsa Tehsil
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 08:38 PM
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq Saturday said the work on 12 different roads was in progress in tehsil Taunsa Sharif.
He was chairing a meeting to review pace of work on the road schemes. The DC said that the total cost of the road projects would be Rs 2 billion.
Assistant Commissioner Chaudhry Naveed Hussain also inspected the schemes.