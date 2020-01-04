Work on 12 roads with Rs 2bln in progress in Taunsa tehsil

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq Saturday said the work on 12 different roads was in progress in tehsil Taunsa Sharif

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq Saturday said the work on 12 different roads was in progress in tehsil Taunsa Sharif.

He was chairing a meeting to review pace of work on the road schemes. The DC said that the total cost of the road projects would be Rs 2 billion.

Assistant Commissioner Chaudhry Naveed Hussain also inspected the schemes.