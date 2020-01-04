UrduPoint.com
Work On 12 Roads With Rs 2bln In Progress In Taunsa Tehsil

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 08:38 PM

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq Saturday said the work on 12 different roads was in progress in tehsil Taunsa Sharif.

He was chairing a meeting to review pace of work on the road schemes. The DC said that the total cost of the road projects would be Rs 2 billion.

Assistant Commissioner Chaudhry Naveed Hussain also inspected the schemes.

More Stories From Pakistan

