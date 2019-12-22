Work on 1290 projects worth Rs. 61.94 billion in progress

SARGODGA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :The work on 1290 development schemes of different government departments valued Rs 61.94 Billion was under process in division Sargodha.

Rs. 26.73 Billion have been spent on these projects while funds worth Rs. 10.92 Billion would be released in the current financial year and approximately 58% work has been completed on the said projects.

It was disclosed in a meeting of Divisional Development Committee held here headed by Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi, attended by Commissioner Sargodha Farah Masood, MPAs Faisaal Farooq Cheema, Iftikhar Hussain Gondal, D eputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar, DPO Ammara Ather.

The meeting was also attended by the DCs , DPOs and Parliamentarians of three districts of Sargodha division including Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakhar.

Briefing the meeting director development Nouman Shakeel told that out the total 1290 developments projects: work was continued on 115 projects valued Rs. 35.83 Billion of Highway department, 86 Schemes worth Rs.9.96 billion of Building, 180 of Rs. 10.45 billion of Public Health Engineering and on 12 development schemes worth Rs. 90 million was continued.

The meeting was told that on 174 projects of Community development program Rs. 1.92 billion, on 702 schemes under Prime Minister Development program Rs. 1.19 billion while on 21 schemes under Naya Pakistan Manzilen Asaan Rs. 1.97 billion were being spent.

Director Development told that under Mega Projects a Hospital consisted on 200 beds would be constructed in Mianwali district, construction of a two way road from Mianwali to Sargodha and roads from Makhdoom Interchange to Sargodha City and from Sargodha to Jhang district would be constructed.

The meeting was further told that action was taken against a total 46 Be-Nami properties were traced in the division.

During drives against black marketing and inflation a total 114 price control magistrate have checked 839 units and took action against 2299 shopkeepers, imposed fines Rs. 3.5 million, 119 FIR launched whereas 46 people were arrested during the drive.

152 programs would be held throughout the region on the eve Christmas where fool proof security arrangements would be made sure while security of educational institutions, Masques and other sentisiive Worship places would also be made sure.

Addressing the meeting Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said that basic agenda of the PTI led government was to complete the public projects in time adding any incompetence and negligence would not be tolerated.

The minister has directed the administration and officers for knitting close contacts and coordination with the public representatives.

On this occasion, Commissioner Sargodha Dr.Farah Masood has directed the officers for strictly action upon the Open Door Policy of the government.