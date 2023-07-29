Work on 132KV Thakot grid station to start soon: Amir Muqam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) President, Engr Amir Muqam on Saturday said that provision of affordable electricity services to people was the top priority of the government and work on Thakot Batagram district Grid Station of 132KV would start soon.

He was talking to a delegation of the Batagram Jhago (wakeup) Movement which informed Engr Amir Muqam about load shedding and low voltage besides other problems in the area.

On the occasion, he said, "A tender of 132 Thakot-Alai grid station has been issued costing Rs600 million, and work on it would soon commence." Approval of reconducting of Chattar Batagram feeder was made besides talks would be held for providing relief to people in load shedding, he informed.

Following the completion of the Alai transmission line, electricity would be provided to the Batagram district from Khan Khwar, Engr Amir Muqam added.

He said, "The government has expedited work on all projects that were halted by the previous government in KP.

"The government has provided relief to people in all sectors and saved the country from default."Engr Amir Muqam said that PML-N was the only party under which the country had made rapid progress and if voted to power in upcoming elections would change the destiny of the people.