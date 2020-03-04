UrduPoint.com
Work On 16,000 Houses At Affordable Cost To Begin In June This Year: Daud Khan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 10:13 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Work on 16,000 houses at affordable cost in Peshawar will be starting in June this year under Naya Pakistan Housing Programme.

This was told by Secretary Housing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daud Khan while talking to media persons here on Wednesday.

Daud Khan disclosed that the work on Sarozai Housing Scheme in Peshawar would also be start in June this year.

Daud Khan said that he held meeting with Managing Director Pakistan Housing Authority Tariq Rashid and decision in this connection has also been taken to begin the work on the project in June this year with 16,000 affordable cost houses.

He said the meeting was also attended by Director General Provincial Housing Authority Imran Wazir along with other officials and hopefully good result would be coming up for the people who could not have their own shelters.

Daud Khan said the meeting also discussed the overall progress on the Sarozai Housing Scheme. The participants of the meeting, he said, were told that the membership drive of the housing scheme would begin from March 15. Under the project, 10 km dual carriageway road would also be constructed from the main road to the housing scheme.

He said during the briefing Director General Housing Imran Wazir also briefed the meeting of the housing scheme and said that the hiring of consultants for the scheme was in final stages, while the planning and design of the project would be completed in April this year.

