Work on 1,657 uplift schemes under way: DC

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali said that work was under way on 1,657 schemes of various departments across the district, while the cost of these schemes was estimated at Rs 61.41 billion.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the District Development Committee at his office, here on Wednesday. He said that Rs 10 billion funds had been released for the schemes for the current financial year. These schemes include 203 of the Annual Development Programme, 271 of the community development programme, 1,158 of the prime minister's special development programme and 24 of the rural development programme, he added.

DC Shoaib Ali urged officers of the departments concerned to make sure timely completion of the ongoing projects while no compromise would be made on quality of the construction material.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Shoaib Niswana and Deputy Director Development Waqas Ranjha, along with officers of other relevant departments, participated in the meeting.