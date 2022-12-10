Work on 17 uplift schemes in Sambrial tehsil progressing rapidly

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said on Saturday that work on 17 development schemes at a cost of Rs 24.46 billion was in progress at a brick pace in Sambrial tehsil.

Addressing a meeting to review the pace of ongoing development projects in Sambrial, he said that more than Rs 2.21 billion funds had so far been spent on the projects.

He said the project of University of Applied Engineering and Applied Sciences at a cost of Rs 17 billion was going on under the supervision of Infrastructure Development Authority.

He said that 7-storey academic blocks would be constructed in the university on an area of 400 acres, saying that library, hostels for male and female students, PhD students' hostel, cafeteria, 6 km long four-walled, 3 km long road infrastructure were the part of project.

The Deputy Commissioner said that construction of Special education Centre Sambrial at a cost of Rs 114 million, THQ hospital Sambrial at a cost of Rs 273 million, Dry Port to Airport Road at a cost of Rs 294 million, Daska Sambrial Road at a cost of Rs 1778 million, Wazirabad Sialkot Road at a cost of Rs 3065 million including the tanneries zone transfer project had also been launched.

The construction of roads in rural areas, projects for providing basic facilities including water supply managed by the Public Health Department, study regarding better management of flood situation from rain drains were also part of the development programme, he added.

Local political leader Aslam Ghuman said the Punjab government was using all resources for the development of Sambrial tehsil.

He said that timely completion of development projects would help in raising the living standard of citizens.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Maheen Fatima, Azeem Noori Ghuman, Assistant Director (AD) Technical Mohsin Ali Riaz, CEO Education Tariq Rathore, CEO HealthDr. Ahmed Nasir, XEN Highways Kamran Mubarik and officers of the departmentsconcerned were also present on the occasion.