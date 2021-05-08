UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Work On 1873 Uplift Schemes Costing Rs 42.60 Bln In Progress With Rapid Pace

Umer Jamshaid 17 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 06:28 PM

Work on 1873 uplift schemes costing Rs 42.60 bln in progress with rapid pace

Deputy Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Muhammad Ali Ejaz said that work on 1873 uplift schemes worth Rs 42.60 billion was in progress across the district

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Muhammad Ali Ejaz said that work on 1873 uplift schemes worth Rs 42.60 billion was in progress across the district.

During last visit of CM Punjab Usman Buzdar, a good number of uplift schemes were introduced at Taunsa, Wahuva, and Koh-e-Suleman.

In a statement about uplift projects, he informed that Rs 110 million are being spent on Shah Salman Stadium. Similarly, funds worth millions of rupees were also being utilized at sports Stadium and restoration of Kamal and City Parks.

Rs 50 million have been earmarked for construction of General Public Godam Park. Work on shelter home worth Rs 60 million is also in progress with rapid pace. He also added that the work on uplift schemes of Rescue 1122, Taunsa Rest House was also being done with cost of Rs 72 millions.

Related Topics

Sports Punjab Visit Dera Ghazi Khan Progress Muhammad Ali Rescue 1122 Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

38 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.