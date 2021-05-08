Work on 1873 uplift schemes costing Rs 42.60 bln in progress with rapid pace

Deputy Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Muhammad Ali Ejaz said that work on 1873 uplift schemes worth Rs 42.60 billion was in progress across the district

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Muhammad Ali Ejaz said that work on 1873 uplift schemes worth Rs 42.60 billion was in progress across the district.

During last visit of CM Punjab Usman Buzdar, a good number of uplift schemes were introduced at Taunsa, Wahuva, and Koh-e-Suleman.

In a statement about uplift projects, he informed that Rs 110 million are being spent on Shah Salman Stadium. Similarly, funds worth millions of rupees were also being utilized at sports Stadium and restoration of Kamal and City Parks.

Rs 50 million have been earmarked for construction of General Public Godam Park. Work on shelter home worth Rs 60 million is also in progress with rapid pace. He also added that the work on uplift schemes of Rescue 1122, Taunsa Rest House was also being done with cost of Rs 72 millions.