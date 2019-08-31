Work on 2 WASA schemes costing Rs 1500m to begin soon

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) : Work on two water supply schemes of WASA costing Rs 1500 million will start soon to provide clean water facility to citizens.

According to WASA official source, two water supply schemes including replacement of old water supply lines at a cost of Rs 1000 million and water supply scheme for unserved areas of the city at a cost of Rs 500 million were approved by the provincial government in current budget 2019-20.

The old water supply lines will be replaced in areas -- Shah Rukn-e-Alam, umtazabad, Nasirabad, Willaytabad, Madina colony, Gulgasht colony, Bosan Road, walled City area, Shaifpura, Samanabad and other areas.

He said, water supply scheme for unserved areas included Garden town, Muzaffarabad, gross mandi, old Shujabad Road, Basti Khawaja ghareeb Nawaz, Peeran Ghaib Road, Khanewal Road, Bosan Road and adjacent areas.

WASA is providing water supply service to 55 percent area of the city while 15 to 20 percent area would add more after execution of these schemes, said source.