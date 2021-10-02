Work on 206 uplift schemes underway:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Director Development Numan Shakeel Saturday said that 206 development schemes were being completed in the district currently, out of which 74 were old and 126 were new schemes. Six more schemes have also been added to the programme, he added.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, he said that Rs 466 million had been spent on ongoing schemes so far, while the total cost of these schemes was Rs 18.58 billion, on which Rs10.534 billion had been spent till June 2021.

He said one billion rupees had been released for 126 new schemes for the current year, the estimated cost of these schemes was Rs 13.08 billion.

The deputy director development said that Rs 144 million would be spent on six new joining schemes for which Rs 90 million had been released.