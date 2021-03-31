Work on 23 Playground continues in Lower & Upper Chitral: Murad Ali

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Prime Minister 1000 Playground Project of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team led by Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand reached Chitral to monitor the ongoing developmental work over a total of 23 approved playground facilities worth of Rs.1.5 billion.

Murad Ali Mohmand along with PMU and Engineer's visited Main Polo ground Lower Chitral. DSO Farooq Azam, Ex DSO Abdul Rehmat and C&W Dept. Sub Engineer Syed Amjad Ali Shah accompanied the 1000 PMU team.

Administrative Cost of Polo ground is 17 million and work order cost is 9.7 million. The pace of work was found very slow.

Besides 15 Polo grounds in Lower and Upper Chitral, the local youth could also play football and other Games. They appreciated Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan for fulfilling his promises he made during his visit to Chitral.

Murad Informed that a total 23 approved projects in Lower Chitral and Upper Chitral including 09 in Lower and 12 in Upper are worth Rs. 1.5 billion. Besides the approved projects, 22 un-approved projects including 8 in lower and 14 in upper Chitral are worth Rs.

990.34 million.

The team, during the visit, thoroughly discussed with C&W sub-engineer and contractors that the scheme should be completed before June 30, 2021 as directed by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan. The team also contacted Usman, XEN lower Chitral for extending full cooperation as funds have already been released.

Talking to journalists, Chief Engineer Ahmad Ali said that a special report on Chitral tour would be submitted to Secretary sports Abid Majeed and Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khattak for a complete briefing to the Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan. Field Engineer's already done work in the main Polo ground, he informed.

During the visit, PM 1000 and PMU team also talked with Shahzada Sikandar Mulk, President of Polo Association to utilize his expertise with the team of C&W, he added. Amir Muhammad, Deputy Director P&M is assigned special task for weekly progress report on the ongoing Playground facilities and Ahmad Ali with his team of Engineers.