UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Work On 23 Playground Continues In Lower & Upper Chitral: Murad Ali

Sumaira FH 20 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Work on 23 Playground continues in Lower & Upper Chitral: Murad Ali

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Prime Minister 1000 Playground Project of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team led by Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand reached Chitral to monitor the ongoing developmental work over a total of 23 approved playground facilities worth of Rs.1.5 billion.

Murad Ali Mohmand along with PMU and Engineer's visited Main Polo ground Lower Chitral. DSO Farooq Azam, Ex DSO Abdul Rehmat and C&W Dept. Sub Engineer Syed Amjad Ali Shah accompanied the 1000 PMU team.

Administrative Cost of Polo ground is 17 million and work order cost is 9.7 million. The pace of work was found very slow.

Besides 15 Polo grounds in Lower and Upper Chitral, the local youth could also play football and other Games. They appreciated Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan for fulfilling his promises he made during his visit to Chitral.

Murad Informed that a total 23 approved projects in Lower Chitral and Upper Chitral including 09 in Lower and 12 in Upper are worth Rs. 1.5 billion. Besides the approved projects, 22 un-approved projects including 8 in lower and 14 in upper Chitral are worth Rs.

990.34 million.

The team, during the visit, thoroughly discussed with C&W sub-engineer and contractors that the scheme should be completed before June 30, 2021 as directed by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan. The team also contacted Usman, XEN lower Chitral for extending full cooperation as funds have already been released.

Talking to journalists, Chief Engineer Ahmad Ali said that a special report on Chitral tour would be submitted to Secretary sports Abid Majeed and Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khattak for a complete briefing to the Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan. Field Engineer's already done work in the main Polo ground, he informed.

During the visit, PM 1000 and PMU team also talked with Shahzada Sikandar Mulk, President of Polo Association to utilize his expertise with the team of C&W, he added. Amir Muhammad, Deputy Director P&M is assigned special task for weekly progress report on the ongoing Playground facilities and Ahmad Ali with his team of Engineers.

Related Topics

Football Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Polo Visit Progress Chitral Amjad Ali June Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Dr. Tahirul Qadriâ€™s elder sister passes away

9 minutes ago

Rajasthan Royals announce Expo 2020 Dubai as Princ ..

20 minutes ago

Govt to import 0.5 million metric tons of sugar fr ..

28 minutes ago

DEWA signs water purchase and shareholder agreemen ..

35 minutes ago

87,686 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

35 minutes ago

Rashid Naseem dedicates his World Guinness Book Re ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.