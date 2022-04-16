UrduPoint.com

Work On 252 Schemes Under Way In Sargodha District: Deputy Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2022 | 06:06 PM

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Asghar Joiya Saturday said that 75 per cent of funds allocated for 252 schemes of various departments in Sargodha district had been utilised for this year, while 100pc utilisation of funds would be ensured by June 30

He said this while presiding over a review meeting on the progress of ongoing schemes here.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Development Waqas Ranjha and officers of departments concerned.

The meeting was informed that work on 252 different schemes worth Rs 3.63 billion was under way in the district while 75pc of the funds had been utilised so far.

It was informed that 74 schemes for the financial year 2020-21, 126 schemes for 2021-22 and 520 new schemes had also been identified on which work was under way.

All schemes should be completed on time while no compromise should be made on transparency, the DC added.

