Work on 27 kms Sialkot-Pasrur Road will begin soon

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) -:Governor Punjab Ch. Muhammad Sarwar has given the administrative approval of construction of 27 KMs long Sialkot-Pasrur Road dual carriageway.

Pasrur based PTI leader Ch. Ghulam Abbas stated this while talking to the media here Friday.

He said that the first phase construction work of establishing 14 KMs long dual carriage way between China Chowk Sialkot to Haideri Chowk will begin soon He said that the Governor has also ordered the early release of development funds of Rs. 1.94 billion for this project's first phase.