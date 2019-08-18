UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Work On 3 Uplift Projects Of Health Deptt To Begin Soon

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 12:50 PM

Work on 3 uplift projects of health deptt to begin soon

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) ::The building department will soon start work on three uplift projects of health department at a cost of Rs 49.786 million.

According to Building department sources, the projects were approved in budget 2019-20 which include provision of missing facilities for Linear Accelerator at Nishtar hospital Multan, supplying installation testing and commissioning at site new diesel generator with estimated cost of Rs 13.570 million and provision of emergency exits (steel stairs and RCC Ramp) at Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology at a cost of Rs 28.616 million.

The tenders of two projects will be opened at Commissioner office on August 26 under the supervision of Tender Opening Committee (TOR).

The five-members tender opening Committee will omprise Chief Engineer South Zone, Punjab building development Lahore, Commissioner Multan division, uperintending Engineer building circle Multan, Deputy Commissioner Multan, Executive Engineer Buildings division No-1 Multan.

The third uplift work is of construction of 268-bedded DHQ Hospital Multan. Providing, installation & testing of two dumb waiter at a cost of Rs 7.600 million. The last date for submission of applications was August 29 while tenders would be opened on August 30, sources added.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Punjab Budget Circle SITE August 786 Investment Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 18, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Shoigu Says Russian Military Would Welcome NATO Co ..

12 hours ago

Modi playing 'dangerous game', says US paper as me ..

13 hours ago

First flight of post Hajj operation arrives in Fai ..

13 hours ago

CPO Rawalpindi directs to monitor social media act ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.