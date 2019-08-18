Work on 3 uplift projects of health deptt to begin soon

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) ::The building department will soon start work on three uplift projects of health department at a cost of Rs 49.786 million.

According to Building department sources, the projects were approved in budget 2019-20 which include provision of missing facilities for Linear Accelerator at Nishtar hospital Multan, supplying installation testing and commissioning at site new diesel generator with estimated cost of Rs 13.570 million and provision of emergency exits (steel stairs and RCC Ramp) at Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology at a cost of Rs 28.616 million.

The tenders of two projects will be opened at Commissioner office on August 26 under the supervision of Tender Opening Committee (TOR).

The five-members tender opening Committee will omprise Chief Engineer South Zone, Punjab building development Lahore, Commissioner Multan division, uperintending Engineer building circle Multan, Deputy Commissioner Multan, Executive Engineer Buildings division No-1 Multan.

The third uplift work is of construction of 268-bedded DHQ Hospital Multan. Providing, installation & testing of two dumb waiter at a cost of Rs 7.600 million. The last date for submission of applications was August 29 while tenders would be opened on August 30, sources added.