Work On 36 City Roads To Be Started Soon: Dr Jamal

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2023 | 07:27 PM

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare Dr Jamal Nasir on Monday said that the repair and carpeting work of 36 roads including Asghar Mall Road would be started soon

He said this while meeting a delegation of Anjuman Tajran Asghar Mall Road led by General Secretary of Markazi Anjuman Tajran Tahir Taj Bhatti.

He said that work on these projects would be completed at the earliest with 'Mohsin Speed'.

Dr Jamal said that a Business Facilitation Center would be set up soon in Rawalpindi to facilitate the business community of the district, adding representatives of 20 Federal and provincial departments would be present in the facilitation centre, and all necessary NOCs for investment would be provided within two weeks.

He said that Caretaker Chief Minister, Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the first business facilitation centre in Lahore a few days ago, and such centres would also be established in Rawalpindi, Multan, Gujranwala and other big cities.

The minister said that 25 schools were being progressed in Rawalpindi including Government Muslim Higher Secondary school while boy's colleges were also being upgraded.

He said that funds of 100 million rupees were being provided to upgrade parks in Rawalpindi to provide healthy entertainment to the citizens.

