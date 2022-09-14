Work on 45 development schemes underway:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Maryam Khan said that work on 45 education and health schemes was underway with an estimated cost of Rs 5.6 billion under the annual development program here in four districts of the division.

She said this in the review meeting of the ongoing and new projects here on Wednesday.

The meeting was briefed that work on 13 schemes worth Rs 1.4 billion under the annual development program in Sargodha district, 6 schemes worth Rs 820 million in Khushab,12 schemes of Rs 2.4 billion in Mianwali district and 14 schemes worth Rs 1.7 billion was ongoing in Bhakkar district.

The meeting was further informed that work was also started on 5 new schemes estimated at Rs 360 million this year including 3 schemes in Sargodha and one scheme each in Mianwali and Bhakar districts.

In the meeting, the details about the schemes of the health department were informed and it was stated that 32 schemes of estimated cost Rs 14.2 billion was being completed.

Commissioner Maryam Khan directed to ensure the completion of ongoing projects in a transparent manner within the stipulated period and said that there would be no compromise on quality.

On the occasion,Deputy Commissioners of four districts, Additional Deputy Commissioner Coordination Farid Ahmed, Director Development Bilal Hasan, Director Colleges Sarfaraz Gujjar, CEO Health Khaliqdad Niswana and Education Akhtar Abbas Khan and Deputy Director Development were present.