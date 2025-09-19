Work on 50-kilometer blacktop road projects in progress in Nasirabad: MPA Lehri

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) and Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Excise and Taxation Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri on Friday said that work was underway rapidly on 50-kilometer-long blacktop road projects in our constituency, which would yield far-reaching results

He said that three schools in the area had been given higher secondary status, while education, health and drinking water projects were being completed at a fast pace in the public interest. These departments are being developed on modern lines because they are directly linked to the basic needs of the people, he said while talking to various delegation of public at Lehri House, Dera Murad Jamali. The delegations informed him about their problems.

Former Provincial Minister Mir Abdul Ghafoor Lehri, Sub-Divisional Officer Roads Zulfiqar Lehri, Haji Ahmed Sultan Lehri, Haji Abdul Ghafoor Pandrani, Amanullah Mengal and other people were also present on the occasion.

Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti, development government decisions are being implemented across the province.

Appointments to posts on the basis of merit in the education and health sectors are a clear proof of the government’s people-friendly policies, he mentioned.

Lehri further said that providing healthy activities to the youth is the priority of the government and the problems of Deenar Football Ground of the Divisional Headquarters are also being resolved,

He added that the foundation stone of Naseerabad Medical College was laid in 2022 while the approval of BRC College is also proof of our public service, the completion of these projects would usher in a new era of development and prosperity in the area.