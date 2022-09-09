UrduPoint.com

Work On 547 Uplift Projects At Cost Of Over Rs 16.30b Underway In Multan Division

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2022 | 01:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The work on 547 uplift projects at a cost of over Rs 16.30 billion was underway across Multan division.

The projects included construction, repair and maintenance of roads and public buildings. Director Development Multan Division Rubina Kausar expressed these views while talking to the officers of Public Relation department.

She said that Rs 2.118 billion out of Rs 12.48 billion allocated for the ongoing 458 public buildings and road development projects, have been released for current financial year and seven percent funds have been spent.

86 new projects of public buildings and roads have been presented, out of which 65 projects have been approved. Rs 3.81 billion have been allocated for the schemes concerned.

Similarly, 24 road maintenance projects of four districts of Multan Division including Multan, Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran have been included in the current financial year as over Rs 10.

72 billion would be spent on these projects. While Rs 2.51 billion have been released initially for these projects.

The road maintenance projects included five roads in Multan district, eight in Lodhran, eight in Khanewal and three roads in Vehari district. Punjab government was striving to provide best transportation facilities to masses and distances are being reduced and making easier through repairing, maintenance and rehabilitation of roads, she added.

Special focus was being paid on construction quality of these projects to ensure the best use of funds with construction of sustainable projects, Director development concluded.

