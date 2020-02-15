UrduPoint.com
Work On 65 MGD Additional Water Scheme To Start: Chief Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 07:53 PM

Work on 65 MGD additional water scheme to start: Chief Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has decided to start work on 65 million gallons per day (MGD) additional Water Supply scheme by reviving lower K.B feeder channel through Haleji Lake at a cost of Rs 6 billion.

He took this decision while presiding over a meeting to review the progress of schemes worked out to provide additional water to Karachi here on Saturday at CM's House.

The rehabilitation of Haleji Lake and construction of RCC Lined canal and conduit from Haleji Lake to Gharo pumping station would be undertaken.

The meeting was attended by Minister Local Government Nasir Shah, Chairman P&D M. Waseem, Advisor to CM Muratza Wahab, Secretary Local Government Roshan Shaikh, MD Water Board Asadullah Khan, PD K-IV Asad Zamin and others.

Minister Local Government Nasir Shah told the chief minister that the rehabilitation of Haleji Lake project was close since 2000. He added that the scope of the project include construction of RCC lined canal and RCC conduit from Haleji Lake to Gharo Pumping Station, Haleji Lake and remodeling of Reservoir branch.

A new 65 MGD pumping House would be equipped with Mechanical and Electrical pumping machineries at Gharo.

A 72 inches diameter mild steel pipes would be laid from Gharo to high point. Transmission line for conveying 65 MGD water from high point to Pippri filer plant.

The chief minister said that the 65 MGD water would be provided to the water deficient areas of Karachi which would benefit population of about 1.2 million.

The chief minister reviewed upgradation of Dhabeji Pumpng station for Rs 1233.72 million.

Minister Local Government Syed Nasir Shah briefing the chair said that rehabilitation of existing electrical and mechanical machineries of phase-II, Phase-III and Phase-IV is important. The K-II and K-III pumping house rehabilitation was necessary because they have completed their lives, he added.

The chief minister was told that 65 percent work has been completed. At this the chief minister directed the minister to expedite completion of the work so that its benefits could be passed to the people of the city.

The chief minister also directed water board to submit him a scheme for rehabilitation of canal coming from Hub to provide 100 MGD water to the District West.

He said the canal was totally defective, therefore half of the total water go waste.

He added that with its rehabilitation 50 MGD water going waste would be made available for the people of District West.

The chief minister said that the K-IV project would be started very soon but he directed P&D Chairman to keep all the stakeholders, including FWO, Federal government on board in decision making.

