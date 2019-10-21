UrduPoint.com
Work On 687 Uplift Schemes In Gujranwala Division Underway

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 05:27 PM

Work on 687 development schemes with Rs 9.77 billion approved funds, was underway swiftly in Gujranwala division's all six districts

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) : Work on 687 development schemes with Rs 9.77 billion approved funds, was underway swiftly in Gujranwala division's all six districts.

Commissioner Zulfiqar Ghumman presided over a meeting of the district heads of nation building departments at his office on Monday and stressed the need for proper utilisation of development funds, use of quality construction material and timely completion of the schemes.

He said special teams had also been formed for monitoring construction work and the quality of material being used by the contractors.

