Work On 700 Development Projects Underway

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2022 | 09:56 PM

Sindh Minister for Works and Services Syed Zia Abbas Shah Monday said that work on a total of 700 development projects at provincial level is in full swing

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Works and Services Syed Zia Abbas Shah Monday said that work on a total of 700 development projects at provincial level is in full swing.

It is a responsibility of all concerned officer to make sure the progress of schemes and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard. He said this while presiding over a high level meeting of the department. The meeting was attended by Secretary Works and Services Imran Atta Soomro, Provincial Chief Engineers, Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers and other concerned officers of the department. On the occasion, Secretary Works & Services Imran Atta Somoroo said that so far in the current financial year 114 development projects have been completed while in the current financial year a total of 211 development projects will be completed.

He said that out of 401 new development projects, 97% administrative approval has been obtained. The Chief Engineers while briefing about the ongoing projects of the department said that the ongoing projects include 293 ongoing projects of road sector and 401 new development projects including 6 ongoing projects of buildings. On the occasion, the Director Highways said that there are a total of 162 new development projects for the improvement of highways in the Hyderabad region. Out of these, tender process of 156 development projects of Road Improvement has been completed so far while work orders of 6 development projects of Road Improvement have also been issued. Chief Engineer Sukkur Region said that 71 ongoing road sector projects in Sukkur region would be completed in the current financial year.

