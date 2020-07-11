UrduPoint.com
Work On 765 Uplift Schemes In Mianwali Progressing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 06:06 PM

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah said on Saturday the work on 765 development schemes was in progress in the district under Prime Minister's Development Package

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah said on Saturday the work on 765 development schemes was in progress in the district under Prime Minister's Development Package.

He stated this while inspecting the construction site of Mosa Khel. Officers from Building department accompanied him.

The DC inspected the quality of material of the schemes.

Omar Sher Chattah said the development schemes would be completed at a cost of billions of rupees. He said that work on 43 metalled roads from farms to markets, 53 schemes of provision and drainage of water, 6 projects of health department and work on 663 schemes of education department was in progress.

The DC also inspected the construction work at water supply schemes of Marri Indus, construction of Dam at Tibbisar, emergency block of rural health center at Tibbisar, and the construction of additional rooms and building of government Boys Elementary School Mattuwala and Government Primary school of Chashma.

On this occasion, he directed the XEN Public Health Engineering and other officers to ensure the quality and standard of materialand work in the ongoing construction works, adding that lethargyand negligence would not be tolerated at any cost.

