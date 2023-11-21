Work on Abdullah Pur Flyover project starts

Initial work on Abdullah Pur Flyover has commenced and this mega project would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.1.36 billion

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Initial work on Abdullah Pur Flyover has commenced and this mega project would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.1.36 billion.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited the site here on Tuesday and reviewed the project drawing. He directed to complete the project on war-footing and said that all hurdles and technical flaws of this project should be removed amicably.

He directed the officers of FDA and NESPAK to monitor quality of construction material for ensuring durability of the project as the government was spending billions of rupees on it.

He said that this was mega project which would play a pivotal role in traffic management of eastern part of the city. Therefore, no negligence and lethargy would be tolerated in this regard, he added.

On this occasion, Chief Engineer Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Mehar Ayub and Chief Engineer NESPAK Amjad Saeed briefed the deputy commissioner about the project.