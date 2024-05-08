Work On Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road Flyover Resumes
Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2024 | 05:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has resumed construction work on Abdullahpur-Jhumra road flyover after receiving formal permission from Pakistan Railways.
The construction work would continue day and night to complete it without further delay, according to Chief Engineer Mehr Muhammad Ayub.
He visited the site on Wednesday and said that the FDA was making its utmost efforts to complete the project before time. He said permission from the Pakistan Railways was required to install grids of flyover on railways track.
Recent Stories
50MP is Better than 200MP?
Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series against Ireland, England hangs in ..
Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC
US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners
Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight
IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala
Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan
Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024
Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister
Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NUMLogic-2024 held at NUML2 minutes ago
-
MWMC hires 500 sanitary staff for swift cleanliness in city2 minutes ago
-
PU to provide skilled graduates to insurance industry3 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia says anyone violating Hajj regulations between June 2-20 will be punished13 minutes ago
-
Seminar on World 'Thalassemia' Day held13 minutes ago
-
IRSA curtails water shortage from 30 % to 21 % for Punjab, Sindh23 minutes ago
-
Probation officers of Information group briefed over APP’s working scope23 minutes ago
-
Senator Raisani donates 200 books to Qaid Library32 minutes ago
-
Murder case of teenager girl solved, three held32 minutes ago
-
2nd International Conference on modern trends in physics ends at IUB33 minutes ago
-
DENIDA director discusses waste water treatment plant33 minutes ago
-
Syrian Arab Republic delegation visits AIOU33 minutes ago