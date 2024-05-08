Open Menu

Work On Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road Flyover Resumes

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Work on Abdullahpur-Jhumra road flyover resumes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has resumed construction work on Abdullahpur-Jhumra road flyover after receiving formal permission from Pakistan Railways.

The construction work would continue day and night to complete it without further delay, according to Chief Engineer Mehr Muhammad Ayub.

He visited the site on Wednesday and said that the FDA was making its utmost efforts to complete the project before time. He said permission from the Pakistan Railways was required to install grids of flyover on railways track.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Road SITE From

Recent Stories

50MP is Better than 200MP?

50MP is Better than 200MP?

25 minutes ago
 Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series aga ..

Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series against Ireland, England hangs in ..

2 hours ago
 Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC

Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC

3 hours ago
 US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all ot ..

US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners

4 hours ago
 Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugu ..

Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight

4 hours ago
 IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to ..

IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala

5 hours ago
Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakist ..

Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan

5 hours ago
 Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse ..

Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Delegation of international investors meets Financ ..

Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister

17 hours ago
 Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its devel ..

Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan