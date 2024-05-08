Work on Abdullahpur-Jhumra road flyover resumes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has resumed construction work on Abdullahpur-Jhumra road flyover after receiving formal permission from Pakistan Railways.

The construction work would continue day and night to complete it without further delay, according to Chief Engineer Mehr Muhammad Ayub.

He visited the site on Wednesday and said that the FDA was making its utmost efforts to complete the project before time. He said permission from the Pakistan Railways was required to install grids of flyover on railways track.