Work on additional carriageway of N-55 Petaro-Sehwan section may complete next year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ):Over 80 percent of ongoing construction work on additional carriageway of Petaro-Sehwan section of Indus Highway (N-55) has been completed, which may exceed the schedule time of completion by year end.

An official of National Highway Authority (NHA) told APP on Wednesday that the project has been divided in two sections costing Rs1755.37 million and Rs 2120 million each. He said that work on both the packages started on June 13 last year and was scheduled to be completed December 6, but so far 80 percent physical progress on both the packages could be achieved and it is expected that the project would be completed next year.

The project is part of Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation, (CAREC) Development Investment Programme aiming dualization and rehabilitation of 208km of three road sections of the N-55 in Sindh (Petaro to Sehwan and Ratodero to Shikarpur-dualization work) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Darra Adamkhel to Peshawar-Rehabilitation Work).

He said that in the present fiscal year's Public Sector Development Fund (PSDP), Rs 2500 million have been allocated for the three proejcts out of which Rs 2400 million have been released. The 1264-kilometre Indus Highway, running along right bank of Indus River, is the shortest North-South route of the country which links port city of Karachi with the North-Western city of Peshawar through Dera Ghazi Khan.

Construction of dual carriageway and improvement of the route is quite vital because it provided the shortest route to commuters but will also reduce traffic load on Grand Trunk Road (N-5) which is a preferred choice for commercial and passenger traffic for its connection with commercial centres of the country and better riding quality besides the fact that it is about 265 kilometres longer than the Indus Highway.

