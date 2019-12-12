UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Work On Additional Carriageway Of N-55 Petaro-Sehwan Section May Complete Next Year

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 12:00 AM

Work on additional carriageway of N-55 Petaro-Sehwan section may complete next year

Over 80 percent of ongoing construction work on additional carriageway of Petaro-Sehwan section of Indus Highway (N-55) has been completed, which may exceed the schedule time of completion by year end

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ):Over 80 percent of ongoing construction work on additional carriageway of Petaro-Sehwan section of Indus Highway (N-55) has been completed, which may exceed the schedule time of completion by year end.

An official of National Highway Authority (NHA) told APP on Wednesday that the project has been divided in two sections costing Rs1755.37 million and Rs 2120 million each. He said that work on both the packages started on June 13 last year and was scheduled to be completed December 6, but so far 80 percent physical progress on both the packages could be achieved and it is expected that the project would be completed next year.

The project is part of Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation, (CAREC) Development Investment Programme aiming dualization and rehabilitation of 208km of three road sections of the N-55 in Sindh (Petaro to Sehwan and Ratodero to Shikarpur-dualization work) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Darra Adamkhel to Peshawar-Rehabilitation Work).

He said that in the present fiscal year's Public Sector Development Fund (PSDP), Rs 2500 million have been allocated for the three proejcts out of which Rs 2400 million have been released. The 1264-kilometre Indus Highway, running along right bank of Indus River, is the shortest North-South route of the country which links port city of Karachi with the North-Western city of Peshawar through Dera Ghazi Khan.

Construction of dual carriageway and improvement of the route is quite vital because it provided the shortest route to commuters but will also reduce traffic load on Grand Trunk Road (N-5) which is a preferred choice for commercial and passenger traffic for its connection with commercial centres of the country and better riding quality besides the fact that it is about 265 kilometres longer than the Indus Highway.

/395

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Road Bank Traffic Dera Ghazi Khan Progress Ratodero May June December NHA Asia Million

Recent Stories

Chairman of Sudan Sovereign Council meets UAE Chie ..

51 minutes ago

Russia's Bogdanov, Syrian Youth Party Chief Discus ..

29 minutes ago

Faisal Vawda lauds Chohan for restrain over lawyer ..

29 minutes ago

PPP Rawalpindi division office bearers call on Bil ..

30 minutes ago

Cricket: India v West Indies T20 scoreboard

30 minutes ago

Russia Expects Turkey to Share Details of Maritime ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.