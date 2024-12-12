Work on all projects under Lahore development plan starts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Work on all projects under the Lahore development plan had been started under the supervision of Lahore Administrator Musa Raza here.

The Punjab government had already issued Rs1.37 trillion for Lahore development plan. The chief minister office sources told APP on Wednesday that the mega Lahore revamping plan was aimed at overhauling the city's infrastructure, focusing on renovating streets, alleys, and neighborhoods. They said the development plan included upgrading drainage systems, paving roads, installing street-lights, and restoring parks and cemeteries. Meanwhile, more than 416 schemes are included in the Lahore development plan.

Of total funds, Rs. 78 billion had been earmarked for 867 specific schemes.

Additionally, Rs. 590 million would be directed towards improving suburban and underdeveloped areas.

The Lahore revamping plan is structured into three main packages: the first package covers six zonal development projects, the second includes three projects, and the third focuses on schemes for suburban and marginalised areas.

Meanwhile, the chief minister set a 10-month deadline for completion of the extensive revitalisation effort.

The Lahore administration had approved 416 schemes related to the Lahore development plan and district development in October 2024.