Work on alternative route starts to ease traffic on ring road, Hayatabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has started construction work on alternative route from Peshawar Ring Road to Hayatabad to ease pressure of heavy vehicles inside the city.

According to the sources, land has been acquired for the much awaited project and now process of removing constructions started after completion of payment to the land owners.

After the construction of the alternative route, Ring road will be connected to Jamrud road of Khyber district to facilitate smooth supply of goods to Torkham and Afghanistan.

With the construction of this road , traffic load on the ring road , canal road Kohat road , all nearby services roads and traffic rush inside Hayatabad will be managed.

This would also facilitate vehicles coming from southern districts to reach government offices and public and private hospitals situated in Hayatabad.