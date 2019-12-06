Work on AstroTurf project to begin from Jan

The process for laying synthetic AstroTurf at hockey ground, District Sports Complex, would commence from January 2020, as Rs 155.787 million to be spent on the project

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :The process for laying synthetic AstroTurf at hockey ground, District Sports Complex, would commence from 2020 , as Rs 155.787 million to be spent on the project.

Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum told APP here on Friday that Rs 40 million funds had been allocated for executing initial work on the project by the provincial government.

He said that bids had been invited from various firms for tendering for laying the AstroTurf by the Project Management Unit (PMU) and added that the tendering process would complete in December.

He said that the divisional sports authorities would try to get allocation of remaining Rs 115 million funds from the government in the next annual budget for the project, and added that the project would take about two years to complete.

Rana Nadeem said that it was an old demand of the hockey players of the area. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had performed ground-breaking of the synthetic AstroTurf project recently during his visit to the city.