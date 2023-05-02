UrduPoint.com

Work On Banks Of Amri Indus Bridge To Be Completed Within 2-3 Months: NA Told

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2023 | 10:17 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Communication Shahida Akhtar Ali on Tuesday informed the National Assembly that work on the banks of the Amri Indus Bridge would be completed within two-three months.

Replying to a calling attention notice raised by Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah regarding the destruction of the banks of the Amri Indus Bridge, she said that floods caused by unprecedented rains during last year brought havoc to the network of national highway across the country. The National Highway Authority (NHA) has restored network temporary across the country, she said.

Shahida Akhtar said that tender had already been floated for the said project. Work would be started on the project in next 20 days with an estimated cost of Rs 17 million, she added.

