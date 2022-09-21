Work on beautification of city being completed with rapid pace: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Umer Iftikhar Sherazi said that ongoing development work at parks and green belts of the city was being completed at a rapid pace under beautification plan.

During his visit to different parks on Wednesday, he directed officers concerned to complete all ongoing development projects at the earliest.

He said that beautification and renovation work at parks and green belts of the city was continued which would be completed within the given time.

He directed officers to launch a special cleanliness campaign at tehsil headquarters and union council from September 22 and asked assistant commissioners to supervise the cleanliness campaign.

He said that 50 garbage collector containers would be placed at different locations of the city within the next two weeks.

He also directed officers to complete ongoing work of trimming of plants at green belts of the city as early as possible.