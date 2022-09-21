UrduPoint.com

Work On Beautification Of City Being Completed With Rapid Pace: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2022 | 06:01 PM

Work on beautification of city being completed with rapid pace: DC

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Umer Iftikhar Sherazi said that ongoing development work at parks and green belts of the city was being completed at a rapid pace under beautification plan.

During his visit to different parks on Wednesday, he directed officers concerned to complete all ongoing development projects at the earliest.

He said that beautification and renovation work at parks and green belts of the city was continued which would be completed within the given time.

He directed officers to launch a special cleanliness campaign at tehsil headquarters and union council from September 22 and asked assistant commissioners to supervise the cleanliness campaign.

He said that 50 garbage collector containers would be placed at different locations of the city within the next two weeks.

He also directed officers to complete ongoing work of trimming of plants at green belts of the city as early as possible.

Related Topics

Visit September All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

41 minutes ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

1 hour ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

1 hour ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs concludes training with French Custo ..

Dubai Customs concludes training with French Customs

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.