Work on BRT progressing day and night with the support of WB: Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ):Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the work on the Red Line BRT was progressing continuously day and night and the Asian Development Bank was extending financial support for this project.

The BRT Red Line will pass through this underpass, connecting to the Green Line, this project aims to provide transportation facilities for the next 60 to 70 years, taking into account Karachi's population, it is the best project for the city, Memon said this during his conversation with media representatives at the under construction 'Underpass' for the BRT Red Line project near Mazar-e-Quaid.

In response to a question, he acknowledged that certain delays in the projects were attributed to the rise in inflation, which subsequently increased project costs, the relocation of utilities required both time and capital, leading to additional delays. He mentioned the necessity of granting a write-off to the consultant before commencing the work.

The minister stated that the People's Party is dedicated to the city's development and working tirelessly day and night, the diligent efforts of the entire Trans Karachi team in achieving that goal.

He mentioned that the BRT Red Line project spans a distance of 22 km, stretching from Model Colony Tank Chowk to Numaish Chowrangi.

In response to another question, he expressed that the tender process for the Yellow Line will be expedited with the support and involvement of the World Bank.

Responding to a question, he highlighted that the acceleration in transport projects was a result of the instructions from Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari and they directed to prioritize the resolution of the city's transportation challenges as quickly as possible.

Sharjeel Inam Memon acknowledged that inflation has impacted the entire world and Pakistan was one of the most affected country.

However, he mentioned that the government is making significant efforts to provide facilities to the people.

As an example, he highlighted the support price given for wheat.

Regarding a question about the whereabouts of the opposition leader, he stated that he does not have knowledge of the specific location where the opposition leader might be hiding.

In response to a question, he criticized the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) leader, stating that they had promoted divisive politics and contributed to a decline in societal values in the country.