Work On Burewala-Vehari Road At A Cost Of Over Rs 1b To Start Soon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2022 | 05:20 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee for Science and Technology, Syed Sajid Mehdi Salim, said that the construction work on two way Burewala-Vehari road would be started from next month of January at a cost of over Rs one billion.

He said that the tenders regarding the project concerned have been issued.

He expressed these views while talking to notables of the constituency on Sunday and added that the condition of the road was dilapidated from long time.

MNA further said that over Rs 1 billion road project had got approved in annual budget from roads development funds with the support of public partnership.

The work on the construction of a new one-way road will be started from January 2023 which will facilitate not only Burewala Vehari but also the traffic passing through it from several districts of South Punjab. He said that it will also helpful to reduce traffic accidents there.

