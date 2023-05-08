UrduPoint.com

Work On Chitral, Buni-Shandoor Road To Resume Soon, NA Told

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Work on Chitral, Buni-Shandoor road to resume soon, NA told

Work on Chitral, Buni-Shandoor road will be restored immediately after the release of the funds by Finance and Planning Divisions, Parliamentary Secretary for Communication Shahida Akhtar Ali told National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Work on Chitral, Buni-Shandoor road will be restored immediately after the release of the funds by Finance and Planning Divisions, Parliamentary Secretary for Communication Shahida Akhtar Ali told National Assembly.

Responding to a calling attention notice, she said neither Chitral, Buni-Shandoor project has been closed nor abolished.

She said there were many reasons behind the temporary halt in the construction work on this project.

Related Topics

National Assembly Road Chitral

Recent Stories

Al Neyadi: Crisis and Emergency Management Summit ..

Al Neyadi: Crisis and Emergency Management Summit prioritises societal security

35 seconds ago
 Govt provided Rs 98 bln subsidy to agri sector on ..

Govt provided Rs 98 bln subsidy to agri sector on power tariff: NA told

47 seconds ago
 US Debt Will Likely Exceed GDP Within Next Decade, ..

US Debt Will Likely Exceed GDP Within Next Decade, Go Double by 2050s - GAO

50 seconds ago
 UN Chief Condemns Looting of World Food Program Co ..

UN Chief Condemns Looting of World Food Program Compound in Khartoum

52 seconds ago
 US, Russia Have to Remember They Were Allies, Can ..

US, Russia Have to Remember They Were Allies, Can Be Allies Again - Veteran

54 seconds ago
 US Congressman Says Will Hold Blinken in Contempt ..

US Congressman Says Will Hold Blinken in Contempt for Hiding Afghanistan Dissent ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.