Work on Chitral, Buni-Shandoor road to resume soon, NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Work on Chitral, Buni-Shandoor road will be restored immediately after the release of the funds by Finance and Planning Divisions, Parliamentary Secretary for Communication Shahida Akhtar Ali told National Assembly.

Responding to a calling attention notice, she said neither Chitral, Buni-Shandoor project has been closed nor abolished.

She said there were many reasons behind the temporary halt in the construction work on this project.