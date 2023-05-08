Work On Chitral, Buni-Shandoor Road To Resume Soon, NA Told
Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2023 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Work on Chitral, Buni-Shandoor road will be restored immediately after the release of the funds by Finance and Planning Divisions, Parliamentary Secretary for Communication Shahida Akhtar Ali told National Assembly.
Responding to a calling attention notice, she said neither Chitral, Buni-Shandoor project has been closed nor abolished.
She said there were many reasons behind the temporary halt in the construction work on this project.