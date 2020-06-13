Work on Civil Veterinary Dispensary begins in Dir Lower

In the light of the orders of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Sahib, Finance Officer Hafizullah inspected the reconstruction work of Civil Veterinary Dispensary here on Saturday

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :In the light of the orders of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Sahib, Finance Officer Hafizullah inspected the reconstruction work of Civil Veterinary Dispensary here on Saturday.

The Finance Officer directed the concerned contractor to ensure completion of the remaining work within the stipulated time as per the required standards.

The construction of Civil Veterinary Dispensary would cost Rs. 6 million.

The finance officer also directed to dismiss the complaint received from the citizen and directed the contractor to avoid use of substandard material.