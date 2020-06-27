Work on cleaning city drainage system in full swing

On the special directions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah, drains are being cleaned with the joint action of the district administration staff, TMA and Cantonment Board workers well before the torrential rain in hilly resort Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :On the special directions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah, drains are being cleaned with the joint action of the district administration staff, TMA and Cantonment board workers well before the torrential rain in hilly resort Abbottabad.

Cleaning of drains are being continued on College Road and Mandian Shahra-e-Resham Mansehra Road and dumps of garbage have been taken away from the road side besides anti-encroachment drives also kicked off.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah on this occasion also inspected the site of the work.

He said, drainage was one of the biggest problems and thats why steps have been taken to clean and improve drainage system of the city.

He said, all the drainage was being cleaned in phase wise in collaboration with Cantonment Board Abbottabad so that the sewerage system was not disrupted during rains and rain water could easily flow out of the city through major drains instead of accumulating on the roads.

In addition, encroachments on drains were being determined and all illegal encroachments would be removed in phases, he added.