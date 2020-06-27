UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Work On Cleaning City Drainage System In Full Swing

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 03:46 PM

Work on cleaning city drainage system in full swing

On the special directions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah, drains are being cleaned with the joint action of the district administration staff, TMA and Cantonment Board workers well before the torrential rain in hilly resort Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :On the special directions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah, drains are being cleaned with the joint action of the district administration staff, TMA and Cantonment board workers well before the torrential rain in hilly resort Abbottabad.

Cleaning of drains are being continued on College Road and Mandian Shahra-e-Resham Mansehra Road and dumps of garbage have been taken away from the road side besides anti-encroachment drives also kicked off.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah on this occasion also inspected the site of the work.

He said, drainage was one of the biggest problems and thats why steps have been taken to clean and improve drainage system of the city.

He said, all the drainage was being cleaned in phase wise in collaboration with Cantonment Board Abbottabad so that the sewerage system was not disrupted during rains and rain water could easily flow out of the city through major drains instead of accumulating on the roads.

In addition, encroachments on drains were being determined and all illegal encroachments would be removed in phases, he added.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Water Road Mansehra SITE All From Rains

Recent Stories

Passing Out Parade Of 113Th Midshipmen & 22Nd Ssc ..

11 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Madagascar o ..

1 hour ago

AC Alai visits BHU Roopkani

5 minutes ago

US Reports on Russia's Role in Killings of US Troo ..

5 minutes ago

Patwari held for taking bribe

56 minutes ago

Heavy vehicles banned during peak hours in Abu Dha ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.