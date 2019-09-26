Work on construction of additional block of Capital Development Authority hospital in progress

Work on construction of additional block at Capital Development Authority (CDA) hospital is in progress while dismantling process of single storey old portion has almost completed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Work on construction of additional block at Capital Development Authority CDA ) hospital is in progress while dismantling process of single storey old portion has almost completed.

Excavation work will commence by the weekend as the shifting IESCO installations will be completed in next two days.

CDA management has issued instructions that construction work be carried out in hours when load of patient lessened.

In this regard, work on construction of additional block is being carried out after OPD and late hours as well. Arrangements, including construction of platform, for shifting of IESCO transformer and main electricity installations have been completed while shifting process would be completed during next two days.

Furthermore, in line with the instructions of management, construction area has been properly cordoned off for safety purpose and to ensure that patients visiting the hospital have to face no difficulties due to construction activities.

It is pertinent to mention here that construction of additional block would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 168 million, which include construction of5-storey building including air-conditioning, electrical work and installation of generators and other allied facilities. Additional block will be five-storey building and will have 100 beds facility. Furthermore, ICUs and CCUs will be established in this block.

Engineering Wing of the authority has been tasked to for carrying speedy execution of the project as well as to ensure quality construction work.