Work On CPEC Underway In Malakand, New Industrial Zones In Dir Being Established: MNA

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 10:11 PM

Work on CPEC underway in Malakand, new industrial zones in Dir being established: MNA

Member National Assembly Sahibzada Sibghatullah Monday said that work on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was underway throughout the Malakand division and new industrial zones were being established in Upper and Lower Dir districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly Sahibzada Sibghatullah Monday said that work on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was underway throughout the Malakand division and new industrial zones were being established in Upper and Lower Dir districts.

He expressed these views while taking oath of newly elected cabinet of Dir Officers Welfare Association (DOWA) held here at University Hall.

Sibghatullah said that government has decided to promote tourism in Malakand region on emergency basis.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan have held out assurance of effective representation of Upper and Lower Dir in Federal and provincial governments.

He said mega project has been approved for Dir Upper and suggestions have been sought in this regard from officers in the area.

Sibghatullah informed that establishment of a new division comprising five districts including Chitral, Dir and Buner has been decided which would mark the beginning of a new era of construction, development, employment and prosperity in the region.

MNA Bashir Khan, Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Anti-Corruption Shafiullah Khan, MPAs Humayun Khan, Sahibzada Sanaullah, Bahadur Khan, Liaquat Ali Khan, Inayatullah, former president of DOWA Engr. Qazi Muhammad Naeem and former General Secretary Dr. Elias Syed along with newly elected cabinet of DOWA, Pro-Vice Chancellor KMU Dr. Ziaul Haq, Senator Haji Ghulam Ali, former provincial minister Haji Hidayatullah and renowned trader Mushtaq Ahmed were present on the occasion.

