Work on Daman–e-Muhaar road started

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Construction work on main link road of Daman-e-Muhaar Gunjyaal-Wircha road has been started with an estimated cost of Rs 183 million here on Thursday.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Communications Engineer Gull Aslam Baghoor said that people of Gunjyaal and Wircha had to travel for a long time to reach Khushab due to lack of carpeted roads.

He directed concerned officers to complete the work in stimulated time.