UrduPoint.com

Work On Dangram Housing Scheme To Begin Shortly: Dr Amjad

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2022 | 07:19 PM

Work on Dangram Housing Scheme to begin shortly: Dr Amjad

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali has said that construction work on 516 kanal Dangram Housing Scheme would begin soon

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali has said that construction work on 516 kanal Dangram Housing Scheme would begin soon.

Presiding over 32nd board meeting of Pakhtunkhwa Housing Authority (PkHA), here, in Civil Secretariat on Monday, the provincial minister said that the scheme comprises 682 plots, out of which 71 had been allocated for local registered journalists.

Besides, the secretary, deputy secretary of Housing Department, the additional secretary of Local Government, the director general and director finance, PHA and the representatives of finance, P&D departments, Board of Revenue and other concerned departments also attended the meeting.

The participants of the meeting were briefed in detail on progress made on decisions taken in previous meetings of the authority while seven new agenda items also came under discussion.

The meeting also reviewed matters relating to the allocation of 77 kanal land for Provincial Services academy at Jalozai Housing Scheme, Nowshera, experts visit to the site of Mega City, Nowshera and hiring of the services of legal panel and shifting of the office of the Director General (DG) Provincial Housing Authority to Nishterabad, Peshawar city.

The provincial minister appreciated the efforts of the management of PHA for the specification of land for the graveyard in the Dangram Housing Scheme. He also directed the management of PHA to pay a visit to Hangu Township.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Hangu Progress Nowshera SITE Amjad Ali Government Housing

Recent Stories

EU Officially Launches Training Mission for Ukrain ..

EU Officially Launches Training Mission for Ukrainian Military - Czech Presidenc ..

48 seconds ago
 Walk held to mark World Diabetes Day

Walk held to mark World Diabetes Day

49 seconds ago
 Female drug peddler nabbed with 1.6kg hashish

Female drug peddler nabbed with 1.6kg hashish

54 seconds ago
 UK Prime Minister Sunak Outlines 5-Point Action Pl ..

UK Prime Minister Sunak Outlines 5-Point Action Plan for G20 to Restore Economic ..

4 minutes ago
 Gold rates up by Rs100 per tola 14 Nov 2022

Gold rates up by Rs100 per tola 14 Nov 2022

4 minutes ago
 Providing treatment facilities to patients in Liaq ..

Providing treatment facilities to patients in Liaquat University Hospital a top ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.