Work on Dangram Housing Scheme to begin shortly: Dr Amjad

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali has said that construction work on 516 kanal Dangram Housing Scheme would begin soon

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali has said that construction work on 516 kanal Dangram Housing Scheme would begin soon.

Presiding over 32nd board meeting of Pakhtunkhwa Housing Authority (PkHA), here, in Civil Secretariat on Monday, the provincial minister said that the scheme comprises 682 plots, out of which 71 had been allocated for local registered journalists.

Besides, the secretary, deputy secretary of Housing Department, the additional secretary of Local Government, the director general and director finance, PHA and the representatives of finance, P&D departments, Board of Revenue and other concerned departments also attended the meeting.

The participants of the meeting were briefed in detail on progress made on decisions taken in previous meetings of the authority while seven new agenda items also came under discussion.

The meeting also reviewed matters relating to the allocation of 77 kanal land for Provincial Services academy at Jalozai Housing Scheme, Nowshera, experts visit to the site of Mega City, Nowshera and hiring of the services of legal panel and shifting of the office of the Director General (DG) Provincial Housing Authority to Nishterabad, Peshawar city.

The provincial minister appreciated the efforts of the management of PHA for the specification of land for the graveyard in the Dangram Housing Scheme. He also directed the management of PHA to pay a visit to Hangu Township.