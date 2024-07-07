Work on Daska sewerage going on rapidly: Minister

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Provincial Minister for Local Government Mian Zeeshan Rafique has said that work on the mega project of Daska city sewerage under the Punjab Cities Program is going on rapidly.

The construction project of 26,000 feet long RCC drains will be completed by the end of this year within the stipulated timeline, delay will not be tolerated and the quality of the projects would not be compromised.

He stated this while reviewing the progress of work on the Punjab Cities Program in Municipal Committee Daska today. He said that in addition to the new RCC drains in the project, the restoration of the old drain would also be completed.

He directed local authorities of Municipal Committee Daska to make arrangements for the protection of the city from urban flooding. "The disposal station should be kept functional apart from ensuring the cleanliness of the drains and according to instructions of the Punjab Chief Minister, emergency rain camps should be established in low-lying areas, where sanitation staff along with machinery would be present as soon as the rain starts," he added.

He said that the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has devised an action plan to provide quality municipal services to the people of the province, including sanitation, clean drinking water, upgradation of sewerage, elimination of encroachments and tree plantation. In order to ensure its implementation, officers and employees of the local government must perform their duties honestly and diligently, he added.

He also reviewed other ongoing development projects in Daska City and issued instructions to local officials of the relevant departments.

Assistant Commissioner Daska Anwar Ali Kanjo, CO Municipal Committee Daska Ulfat Shahzad, CO District Council Fida Mir, Political Secretary Syed Dawood Bukhari besides Local Government Department, Public Health Engineering Department and local authorities of highways participated.